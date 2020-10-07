MINExpo International 2020 rescheduled to September 2021

The National Mining Association (NMA), the sponsor of MINExpo International 2020, has announced that the 2020 show has been rescheduled to Sept. 13-15, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Due to a focus on the health, well-being and safety of exhibitors, attendees, stakeholders and their families and colleagues, the association plans to develop and institute protocols to ensure that the global mining community is able to meet safely and hold an exciting, effective event next September.

The NMA plans to communicate on a regular basis with exhibitors and attendees regarding the preparation and details of MINExpo International 2021.

MINExpo International 2021 registration, housing information as well as updated information for exhibitor planning will be available in early 2021.

For more information, visit www.MINExpo.com.