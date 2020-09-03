MINING PEOPLE: Alamos, GoldMining, KORE, Moneta Porcupine, Pretium, Nomad, World Gold Council

Management appointments announced this week include:

Alamos Gold has appointed Scott R.G. Parsons as VP Exploration. He succeeds Chris Rockingham, who has retired.

Jim Kirke has been appointed CFO of Alto Ventures.

Louise Grondin has been appointed to the board of Champion Iron; Grondin is senior VP, People and Culture at Agnico Eagle Mines.

Varshan Gokool has resigned as president and CEO of Euromax Resources, as well as from the board of directors. The company has appointed Tim Morgan-Wynne, previously non-executive chairman and a director for eight years, as executive chairman. Nicolas Treand has been appointed president in addition to his executive role in charge of Macedonian affairs.

FenixOro Gold has appointed Jing Peng as CFO.

Mal Karwowska has resigned as VP Corporate Development of First Mining Gold.

Genius Metals has appointed Michel Boily as VP Exploration. David Shaw has joined the company’s board of directors and Anthony D. Frizelle has joined its advisory board.

Gary Thompson has been appointed CEO of Gold79 Mines, in addition to his role as executive chairman of the board. Robert Johansing has been appointed VP Exploration, stepping down from his previous position as CEO. Johansing remains a director. John McNeice continues in his roles as CFO and corporate secretary.

GoldMining has appointed John Griffith as chief development officer of its subsidiary, Gold Royalty Corp.; he has also joined the advisory board of GoldMining. Ian Telfer has joined Gold Royalty as chairman of its advisory board.

Jeff Poloni has joined Global Vanadium Corp. as CEO and a director.

Diane R. Garrett has been appointed president and CEO of Hycroft Mining Holding effective Sept. 8, and will also join the company’s board of directors on that same date. Garrett will be resigning as president, CEO and a director of Nickel Creek Platinum on Sept. 7, but will remain a consultant to the management team and board.

Michael Tucker has been appointed as VP Exploration with KORE Mining. Tucker is the former exploration manager for Balmoral Resources, which was recently acquired by Wallbridge Mining.

Chair and interim CEO of Mason Graphite, Paul R. Carmel, has resigned to join Sidex S.E.C. as president and CEO. Sidex is an institutional investment fund sponsored by the government of Quebec and the Fonds de Solidarité FTQ. Gilles Gingras, who has been a director of Mason since 2018, has been appointed chair of the board. Leadership at the management level will be assumed by COO Jean L’Heureux until a permanent CEO is found.

Ian C. Peres has resigned as president and CFO of Moneta Porcupine Mines. He will remain a director and will support the transition to the successor CFO.

Pretium Resources has announced that Tom S.Q. Yip, executive VP and CFO, will be departing the company on Oct. 30, or an earlier date. Matthew Quinlan will be joining the company on Sept. 9, as VP Finance and, following Yip’s departure, as CFO. Quinlan resigned as interim CFO of Trevali Mining on Aug. 31.

Rob McMorran has resigned as CFO of Santacruz Silver Mining, but will remain an advisor to the company’s board of directors. Arturo Prestamo, executive chairman, has been appointed interim CFO.

Richard Gosse is now VP Exploration of Trilogy Metals.

Brendan Creaney, currently the VP of Investor Relations with Trevali Mining, has been appointed interim CFO.

Board moves include:

American Creek Resources has appointed Tobin Wood to the board of directors.

Filo Mining has appointed Carmel Daniele to its board of directors in replacement of Paul McRae, who has resigned.

Fosterville South Exploration has appointed Liza Gazis to the board of directors.

Jeremy Hanson has been appointed to the board of Garibaldi Resources.

Deepak Malhotra has joined the board of Magellan Gold.

Meridius Resources has appointed Verlee Webb to its board of directors, and announced a name change to BMEX Gold.

Nomad Royalty Co. has appointed Susan Kudzman to its board of directors.

Following the renewal of its directors’ mandate, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced role changes at its board of directors to guide its corporate development strategy. Arne H. Frandsen, co-founder of Pallinghurst, will serve as chairman of the board and Daniel Buron, senior vice- president and CFO at Domtar, will serve as lead independent director and chairman of the audit committee.

Greg Ferron has been appointed to the board of Platinex as an independent director, in place of Gary Galitsky who will be stepping down. Ferron will chair the newly formed finance committee.

Brian Skanderbeg has been appointed as a special advisor to the board of SKRR Exploration.

Kyle Appleby has joined the board of Tarku Resources as an independent director.

Randy Smallwood has been appointed chair of the World Gold Council. Smallwood is the president and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals.