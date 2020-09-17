MINING PEOPLE: Alexco, Benz, Canstar, Cross River Ventures, Maritime, SilverCrest, Troilus

Management appointments announced this week include:

Paul Jones has joined Alexco Resource as senior VP of corporate development.

Benz Mining has strengthened its senior executive team: Danielle Giovenazzo has been named VP of exploration, Xavier Braud is now head of corporate development for Australia and Paul Fowler has been named head of corporate development for Canada; Braud will also serve as CEO. In addition, Evan Cranston has been appointed chairman, replacing Nick Tintor, who will remain a director. Peter Williams has been named a director.

Rob Bruggeman has been appointed president, CEO and a director of Canstar Resources.

Natasha Tsai is now the CFO of Cascadero Copper, replacing Lorne Harder, who remains corporate secretary and a director of the company.

Alex Klenman has been appointed CEO of Cross River Ventures, replacing John Fraser, who remains president and CFO.

On Oct. 1, Paul Goranson will become CEO of EnCore Energy, replacing Dennis Stover, who will continue as chief technical officer and a director.

Robert Dinning has been named CFO of Far Resources and has also joined the company’s board.

Fokus Mining has appointed Jean Rainville president and CEO and to its board. Rainville replaces Thibaut Segeral, who will continue to serve as chairman. Pierre Vézina has also resigned as a director.

Michael Malana has resigned from his post as secretary and CFO of Karam Minerals; Malana is replaced by Kelvin Lee, who has also been appointed to the company’s board of directors.

Maple Gold has appointed Shirley Anthony to the role of director of corporate communications.

Perry Blanchard is now the VP of environment and sustainability with Maritime Resources.

Hugo Sibony has resigned as CFO of Napier Ventures but will remain a director of the company. Earl Hope has been appointed interim CFO.

Osisko Mining has announced management and board changes. Mathieu Savard has been promoted to the president role; John Burzynski has been appointed chairman, succeeding Sean Roosen, who remains a director of the company. In addition to the chairman role, Burzynski remains the company’s CEO.

Steven Williams has resigned as the president, CEO and director of Pasinex Resources. Larry Seeley, a director of the company, will become executive chair.

Tara Hassan is now the VP of corporate development with SilverCrest Metals.

Top Exploration has named Martin Bajic as CFO, corporate secretary and a director of the company.

Troilus Gold has promoted Bertrand Brassard to the chief geologist role. Brassard joined Troilus as senior project geologist in 2018; prior to joining Troilus, his 35-year career was focused on Quebec, in areas such as Sept-Iles, Schefferville, Kuujjuak, Raglan, James-Bay and the Abitibi.

Board moves include:

Judd Merrill has joined the board of Comstock Mining.

Konstantin Lichtenwald is now a director of Fuse Cobalt.

Michael Hobart has joined the board of Galleon Gold.

Jean-Charles Potvin has retired from the board of Gold Reserve; Yves Gagnon has joined the board of directors.

Donald McDowell has been named a director of Golden Independence Mining; McDowell will also serve as project manager of the company’s Independence gold project in Nevada.

Jonathan Rubenstein and Laura Diaz have joined the board of GR Silver Mining.

Lana Shipley is now a director of GT Gold.

Juliana Lam has been appointed to the board of Major Drilling.

Mark Luchinski has joined the board of International Montoro Resources, following Roger Agyagos’ resignation.

Serge Racine has been appointed to the board of Pershimex Resources; Pierre-Hubert Seguin has stepped down from the board.

Harry Martyniuk has joined the board of Stria Lithium.

Typhoon Exploration has confirmed members of its interim board of directors. These include Serge Roy as chairman, in addition to Ghislain Morin, Yves Dufour and Andre Gauthier.