Mining people: Argonaut Gold, Lundin Mining, US Critical Metals￼

Management appointment announced this week:

Angel Gold appointed Fernando Erik Villarroel Alcocer as president, interim CEO and a director.

Argonaut Gold named Richard Young as president, CEO and director, starting late January 2023.

Artemis Gold announced that COO Jeremy Langford has been appointed as president, effective Jan.1, 2023.

Bluestone Resources announced Peter Hemstead as president and CEO and Nevin Lau as CFO.

Carrie Arran Resources named John Downes as CFO.

Central Iron Ore appointed David Deitz (former CFO) as CEO and Graham Hurwitz as CFO.

Foremost Lithium Resource and Technology named Jason Barnard as interim president and CEO.

International Battery Metals appointed Garry Flowers as CEO.

Lundin Mining announced Jack Lundin as president.

Mandalay Resources appointed Ryan Austerberry to COO, effective Dec. 15.

Tearlach Resources appointed Morgan Lekstrom as CEO and director.

Teck Resources announced Amparo Cornejo VP South America, Jason Sangha as VP planning and strategy, base metals, and Justin Webb as VP and chief information officer.

US Critical Metals appointed James Hedrick as president and Peter Mejstrick as head of

exploration.

Board moves include:

Candente Copper named Steven Latimer and Jeremy Meynert to the board of directors.

Emerald Isle Resources appointed Gregory Paolone to serve as director.

Forte Minerals appointed Richard Leveille to the board of directors.

Goldflare Exploration appointed Sara Pedneualt to the board of directors.

Nation Gold named Craig Taylor as fourth director of the company.

New Pacific Metals added Peter Megaw and Dickson Hall to the board of directors.

Orea Mining announced Michel Jébrak has been appointed to the board of directors. Robert Giustra, Orea's chair, will act as Interim CEO

Power Metals Corp appointed Chris Evans to the board of directors.

Premium Nickel Resources announced Sheldon Inwentash stepped down as a director. Silver Elephant Mining appointed Nigel Lees to the board of directors.