MINING PEOPLE: Barrick, Fjordland, GoldMining, Marathon Gold, Minera Alamos, Superior Gold

Management appointments announced this week include:

Carmen Amezquita has been named CFO of Amerigo Resources.

Barrick Gold has announced appointments to its exploration team: Aoife McGrath has been named VP of exploration for Africa and Middle East and Leandro Sastre is now VP of exploration for Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Anthony Paterson has been appointed CEO and president of District Mines; Marc Branson has resigned as the company’s CEO and president but will continue to serve as a member of the board.

James Tuer is now the president, CEO and a director of Fjordland Exploration, replacing Richard Atkinson who is now chairman of the board.

Josephat Zvaipa, Galiano Gold’s COO, has passed away due to complications associated with the COVID-19 virus. The Asanko gold mine JV will to be managed by Fred Attakumah, executive VP and managing director of Asanko Gold Ghana.

David Garofalo has been named chairman, CEO and a director of GoldMining’s subsidiary, Gold Royalty. Garofalo has also joined the advisory board of GoldMining.

Randy Koroll has resigned from his CFO role with Gold Rush Cariboo; Brian Stecyk has also resigned from the board.

Jose Tomas Letelier has retired from his role as director of corporate affairs and sustainability with Los Andes Copper. Ignacio Melero will be joining Los Andes to fill the vacancy.

Michael Lavigneis now president and a director of Magellan Gold; Gregory Schifrin has also joined the board.

As of Sept. 1, Paolo Toscano will be joining Marathon Gold as VP of projects.

Robert Doyle has been appointed CFO and corporate secretary of Medallion Resources.

Meryllion Resources has announced changes to its management and board: Ben Gelfand has resigned as a director and as CEO; Frank Kordy has resigned as a director and as interim CFO and corporate secretary; Jeremy Edelman and David Steinepreis have been appointed as replacement directors, and Guy Charette has been named an additional director. Edelman has also been named the company’s CEO while Steinepreis has been appointed CFO; Michael Kozub is now corporate secretary.

Alastair Brownlow has been named CFO of Midnight Sun Mining, replacing Wayne Moorhouse.

Minera Alamos has hired Chris Sharpe to serve as the company’s VP of project development; Sharpe will start on Sept. 1. The company has promoted Federico Alvarez to the COO role.

Max Keogh has been appointed project manager for NV Gold’s Exodus gold project; James Maxwell has joined the company’s newly established Exodus technical committee.

Samantha Shorter is now the CFO and corporate secretary of Osprey Gold, replacing Jasmine Lau.

Ian Harcus is now the CFO of Prime Mining, replacing Simon Anderson.

Christopher Bradbrook has stepped down from his roles as president, CEO and director of Superior Gold; Bradbrook is the founder of the company and has been its president and CEO since 2017. Tamara Brown, a director of the company, has assumed the interim CEO role.

Board moves include:

Jonas Lauren Norr is now on the board of Crest Resources.

Alex Klenman has joined Cross River Ventures as a director.

Blair Wallace has been appointed to the board of Eco Oro Minerals, and will serve as co-executive chairperson, together with Courtenay Wolfe, the current co-executive chair. This appointment follows Rebecca Berrebi’s resignation from the board.

Benoit Brunet has joined the board of Falco Resources.

David Watkinson is now on the board of Oakley Ventures.