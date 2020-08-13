MINING PEOPLE: Canada Silver Cobalt, GoldMining, Ivanhoe, Shandong, US Gold

Management appointments announced this week include:

Clean Air Metals has named Allan MacTavish as VP and project manager for the company’s Thunder Bay North project.

Robert Winton has joined Excelsior Mining as general manager and senior VP of the Gunnison copper project. Winton will be responsible for mining operations at the in-situ project in southern Arizona.

Shandong Gold, a Hong Kong-based publicly listed mining company, has named Mark Wall as CEO of Streamers Gold Mining, its wholly owned subsidiary. In May, Shandong, announced a $230-million purchase of TMAC Resources, the owner of the Hope Bay project in Nunavut. Wall was most recently at Nevada Copper and also spent 12 years at Barrick Gold, where he was senior VP and operations officer.

George Bee has been appointed president of US Gold. Bee spent 16 years with Barrick Gold, where his roles included serving as the senior VP for the Frontera district in Chile and Argentina, in addition to the mine manager role at Goldstrike, among others.

Raj Gill has joined Wesdome Gold Mines as VP of corporate development.

Board moves include:

Wayne Hubert is now the executive chairman of Austral Gold’s board; Eduardo Elsztain, the company’s largest shareholder, remains on the board as non-executive vice-chairman. Raul Guerra has also been named corporate VP of exploration.

Miloje Vicentijevic has resigned as a non-executive director of Benz Mining for personal reasons.

Daniel Vickerman is now an independent director of Blackrock Gold.

Garry Clark has been appointed to the board of Brigadier Gold.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works has announced that Matt Halliday, the company’s president and COO, has been appointed to the board. In connection this appointment, Marc Bamber has resigned as a director.

George Gale has been named non-executive chairman of Cascadero Copper.

Scott Morrison has joined the board of Firestone Ventures, following John Kowlchuk’s resignation.

Warren Gilman has joined the board of Gold Royalty, a subsidiary of GoldMining.

Glencore Canada has exercised its right to appoint Ken Klassen to Group Eleven Resources’ board of directors.

Nunu Ntshingila and Martie Janse van Rensburg have joined Ivanhoe Mines’ board as independent directors.

Monica Ospina has joined the board of Monarca Minerals. Ospina is the founder and managing director of O Trade.

Peter Schloo has been named a director of Pacific Empire Minerals, with Keith Henderson stepping down from the board.

Rejean Gosselin and Michel Fontaine are now on the board of Puma Exploration.

Michael Konnert has joined Summa Silver’s board of directors. Konnert is CEO and founder of Vizsla Resources. Hani Zabaneh has resigned from the board.

Miguel Inchaustegui has stepped down from Turmalina Metals’ board to assume the role of Minister of Energy and Mines for the Peruvian government.

Juan Duarte Bravo has joined the board of Zanzibar Gold.