MINING PEOPLE: Cross River Ventures, Fabled Silver, Hycroft Mining, Nickel Creek Platinum

Management appointments announced this week include:

Trevor Perkins is now exploration manager for Azincourt Energy.

Eugene Flood is now a technical advisor to Blue Star Gold.

Wesley Keats has joined Canadian GoldCamps as a technical advisor.

Christopher Huggins has joined Crest Resources as VP of capital markets.

Alex Tong has been named CFO of Cross River Ventures; Tong replaces John Fraser, who has been managing CFO duties in addition to his role as president of the company.

Munish Sharma has been named senior engineer, lithium process, with E3 Metals.

Fabled Silver (previously Fabled Copper) has announced management and board appointments. David Smalley has been named chairman; succeeding John Harper. Alnesh Mohan is now the company’s CFO, following Rodney Reum’s resignation. John Kowalchuk, previously VP of exploration, has also left the company.

Bent Olsvig Jensen has been appointed managing director of Hudson Greenland, which is part of Hudson Resources. Hudson Greenland holds the exploitation license for the White Mountain anorthosite mine in Greenland.

Stanton Rideout is now the CFO and executive VP of Hycroft Mining.

Stuart Ross has been named CEO and a director of New Energy Metals. Ross replaces Cesar Lopez, who previously served as the company’s president, CEO and as a director.

Stuart Harshaw is now the president, CEO and a director of Nickel Creek Platinum.

Aaron Stone has been named VP of exploration with QcX Gold.

Laurie Thomas has joined Standard Uranium as VP of investor relations.

Board moves include:

Ciro Cucciniello and Marc-André Lavoie have joined the board of Fokus Mining. Pascal Germain has stepped down as a director.

Steve Higgins has been elected chairman of the International Copper Association (ICA) for a two-year term. Higgins is also a senior VP and chief administrative officer for Freeport-McMoRan; he replaces Ivan Arriagada, group CEO of Antofagasta, as chair.

Chris Grainger has joined the board of Outcrop Gold.

Peter Hardie is now a director of Ridgeline Minerals.

Bryan Slusarchuk has resigned as a director of Southern Empire Resources.