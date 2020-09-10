MINING PEOPLE: Eldorado, Fission Uranium, Norseman Capital, Oroford, Trevali

Management appointments announced this week include:

Bruce Reid has been appointed as the interim CFO of Altair Resources, following Nick DeMare’s resignation.

Class 1 Nickel & Technologies has appointed Alan King to its technical management team.

Rajesh Sharma is now the interim CEO of Fancamp Exploration.

Fission Uranium has announced senior management and board changes. The company has appointed Ross McElroy as CEO; McElroy replaces Devinder Randhawa, who has chosen to retire from the company’s management team and board and has moved to its advisory board. Fission has also named Darian Yip as independent chairman.

Alan Buckley has been named CFO of Galantas Gold.

Dave Cross is now the CFO of Millrock Resources.

Sean Hurd has been named president and CEO of Norseman Capital and David Robinson has been appointed the company’s CFO; Campbell Smyth is now chairman of the board. John William Barr is stepping down as CEO and chairman but will continue as a director.

Orford Mining has appointed Michelle Sciortino as VP of exploration and named Alger St-Jean as chief geoscientist.

Christian Tweedy has joined Puma Exploration as head of capital markets communications.

Barry Hartley, director, CFO and corporate secretary of Top Exploration, has resigned to pursue other opportunities. Jesse Hahn, a director of the company, will assume the interim CFO and corporate secretary roles.

Lindsay Hamelin is now the corporate secretary of Supernova Metals; Roger March has been named a director.

Board moves include:

Russ Tynan, Scott Smith and Steve Cochrane have joined the board of Angkor Resources.

John McBride and Donn Burchill are now on the board of Angus Mining.

At the end of September, Michael Price will be stepping down from Eldorado Gold’s board; Judith Mosely has joined the board.

Jonathan Rubenstein is now a director of New Oroperu Resources.

Christina McCarthy and Sean Spraggett have joined the board of Palamina.

Jean Martineau has stepped down from the board of TomaGold.

Nick Popovic and Aline Cote have been appointed to the board of Trevali Mining, replacing Chris Eskdale and Dan Myerson as Glencore nominees.

Aman Parmar has joined the board of United Battery Metals.