MINING PEOPLE: Euro Manganese, Harte Gold, Honey Badger, Teck, Upper Canyon

Management moves announced this week include:

Euro Manganese has announced management and board changes: Tom Stepien has been appointed as a director of the company, Andrea Zaradic has joined the company as VP of operations, and Thomas Gluck has been appointed chief technology officer.

James Scott has joined Fireweed Zinc’s management team as senior VP of projects. In this position, Scott will coordinate the activities required to advance the Macmillan Pass project toward production.

William ‘Steve’ Stearns Vaughan, a director of Galleon Gold, has passed away.

Harte Gold has announced senior management changes: Frazer Bourchier is now the company’s president, CEO and a director, replacing Sam Coetzer, who has stepped down as president and CEO for personal reasons; Coetzer will continue as a director. Martin Raffield has also stepped down as executive VP and COO; Raffield will remain a consultant to Harte until the expansion feasibility study is completed. Dan Gagnon has been promoted to the role of VP of operations, from his previous post as general manager of the Sugar zone mine. Bourchier was most recently COO of Detour Gold.

Honey Badger Exploration has announced new senior-level executives to coordinate and deploy its silver-focused strategies. New CEO, Eduardo (Ed) Baer replaces Chad Williams. Williams will remain chairman of the board. Pat Dubreuil has been appointed to the position of VP of community and First Nations engagement. Donna Yoshimatsu is also joining the company as VP of investor relations; Edmond Thorose is joining Honey Badger as VP of corporate development.

GoldMining has appointed Alastair Still as executive VP and chief development officer and as director of technical services of its subsidiary, Gold Royalty, effective Oct. 1, 2020.

Grizzly Discoveries has announced that Chris Beltgens will lead its corporate development efforts.

Pacific Bay Minerals has announced additions to its management team: Sebastien Ah Fat is joining as VP of exploration, Antonio Vespa has been named VP of operations, and Helder Carvalho is now VP of corporate development. William Smith has also joined the board.

Teck Resources has announced VP appointments: Alejandro Vasquez is now VP, South America, following the retirement of Chris Dechert. Justine Fisher has been appointed VP and treasurer, following Scott Wilson’s retirement. Amber Johnston-Billings will become VP of communities, government affairs and HSEC (health, safety, environment and communities) systems on Oct. 12, following the retirement of Mark Edwards. Jeff Hanman has been appointed VP, office of the CEO; Hanman joined Teck in 2011, and was most recently VP, corporate affairs. Doug Brown has been appointed VP, corporate affairs, following Hanman’s transition. Brown joined Teck in 2011, and most recently held the position of director, public affairs.

Upper Canyon Minerals has made the changes to its management and board: Brian Thurston and Jamie Lewin have resigned as directors; Thurston has also resigned as CEO, and Lewin has resigned as CFO. Christopher Cooper and Desmond Balakrishnan have been appointed to the board; Cooper has been appointed CEO, and Daryn Gordon has been appointed CFO.

Board moves include:

Michael Leskovec is now on the board of Aurelius Minerals.

Yari Nieken has joined the board of Bam Bam Resources.

Trumbull Fisher is now on the board of Cyon Exploration (previously True Grit Resources)

Stanislav Delchev has been appointed a non-executive director of Euromax.

Stephen Letwin has been appointed to the board of Frontier Lithium.

Walter Coles has joined the board of Gold Bull Resources.

Gold79 Mines has announced changes to its board of directors: Derek Macpherson has joined the board and Robert Johansing has stepped down as a director but remains a member of management team as VP of exploration.

Harte Gold has also announced changes to its board, with geologist Doug Cater joining the board, Cater replaces Richard Sutcliffe. Jim Gallagher has also stepped down from the board.

Reyna Silver has announced changes to its board: director Peter Jones has been appointed chairman, succeeding Sandy Chim, who has stepped down as chairman and director to chair the company’s advisory board. Evaristo Trevino has also joined the board.

Anthony Dutton has been named a director of Sanatana Resources.

Alan Chirgwin has resigned as a director of Turquoise Hill Resources; Alfie Grigg has joined the board.

Ross Orr and Fraser Laschinger have been appointed to the board of Voyageur Mineral Explorers.