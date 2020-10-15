MINING PEOPLE: Exploits Discovery, Prime Mining, Talisker, Temas Resources

Mickey Goldstein is now the CFO of BMEX Gold, and succeeds Leon Ho.

Exploits Discovery has announced management and board changes. William Sheriff and Larry Short have joined the company’s board of directors, and Gary Lewis is now on the advisory board. Ian Herbranson has been named VP of exploration. Justin Bourassa has stepped down from the board but remains in the CFO role.

Gregory Duras has been named CFO of International Consolidated Uranium.

Elissa Brown has resigned from her role as CFO of Perseus Mining; Lee-Anne de Bruin will assume the CFO role by Nov. 1.

Kerry Sparkes is now the executive VP of exploration with Prime Mining, replacing Greg Liller who has stepped down as COO but remains a technical advisor. With Sparkes’ appointment, Bruce Kienlen will also be stepping down as VP of exploration but will continue as manager of data and other technical areas to support Sparkes. In addition, Mario Castellanos has been appointed project manager and will provide day-to-day management of the Los Reyes exploration program.

Michael (Mick) Carew has been appointed VP of corporate development with Talisker Resources. Carew joins Talisker following seven years as a senior mining analyst with Haywood Securities.

Zenith Exploration has announced management and board changes: Barry Hartley has resigned as director and CFO, Brent Hahn has stepped down from the CEO post. To fill these vacancies, Mohammad Shaygan has been appointed to the board, and as CEO. Jesse Hahn has been appointed interim CFO.

Board moves include:

Bradley Dixon has joined the board of Bam Bam Resources.

Warner Uhl is now on the advisory board of Engold Mines.

Rajesh Sharma is now a director of Fancamp Exploration.

Doug Flegg has joined the advisory board of Norra Metals.

Temas Resources has announced that Rory Kutluoglu will be joining its board. Kutluoglu was exploration manager for Kaminak Gold between 2012 and 2015 and was part of the team that delivered the initial resource, preliminary economic assessment and feasibility study for the Coffee gold project in the Yukon, which was acquired by Goldcorp (now Newmont).

Neil Gregson has been named a director of Uranium Royalty.