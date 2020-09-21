New technology to help clean and recycle Canada’s mining wastewater

As Canada looks to responsibly develop its mining and minerals industry as part of its economic recovery plan from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has announced a $4.5-million investment in E2Metrix, to help mining operations recycle wastewater and operate more sustainably; Quebec-headquartered E2Metrix specializes in the treatment of wastewater.

Wastewater for mining operations can often contain pollutants and toxic chemicals. E2Metrix’s ECOTHOR technology aims to clean and separate contaminants, such as ammonia and heavy metals, from the wastewater. According to the government’s release, this process is a more effective, energy-efficient and affordable way to reuse and recycle wastewater from mining operations and is expected to help companies improve water efficiency and reduce their impacts on fresh water.

“The success of this project will be due to our exceptional team, which has persevered over the last few years in the development and optimization of our ECOTHOR electrotechnology. This project will serve as an important foundation for ECOTHOR’s market deployment in the mining and industrial sectors, both here and abroad,” Mohamed Laaroussi, E2Metrix president and CEO, said in a release.

Natural Resources Canada’s Clean Growth Program also provided E2Metrix with the ability to collaborate with CANMET Mining (part of Natural Resources Canada) on engineering support and testing of pilot-scale technology. An additional $575,000 investment was possible through the program’s Science and Technology Assistance for Cleantech (STAC) initiative, which provides federal laboratory support for innovators to bring clean technologies to market by providing federal research expertise, facilities and equipment.

“Developing Canada’s mining and minerals industry in more sustainable ways is key to our transition to a clean energy future,” Élisabeth Brière, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, added in the release.

The project is funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Clean Growth Program, which invests in clean technology research and development projects in Canada’s energy, mining and forest sectors. This program is a $155-million investment fund that helps natural resource sectors and innovators come together to accelerate the development of clean technologies that reduce greenhouse gas and air polluting emissions.

For more information, visit www.E2Metrix.com or www.NRCan.gc.ca.