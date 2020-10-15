Newrange expands gold mineralization at Pamlico in Nevada

Newrange Gold (TSXV: NRG) has reported drill results from the Merritt zone at its flagship Pamlico gold project in Nevada, 19 km southeast of Hawthorne.

The 17-sq.-km property covers the historic Pamlico mines on Pamlico Ridge and the former producing Central, Good Hope, Gold Bar, and Sunset mines, in addition to various unnamed historic mines and other prospects.

Pamlico was discovered around 1884, with reports indicating that by 1886 the district was shipping ore to custom mills, most likely at the Aurora and Comstock (Virginia) districts, according to the company. A 20-stamp mill was built in 1888-1889 and operated until 1931.

Drilling by the previous owners on the Merritt zone in 1999 intersected high-grade mineralization, with drill hole PAM99-03 returning 5 metres grading 239.7 grams gold per tonne, including 1 metre grading 702.5 grams gold per tonne.

The property is underexplored in modern times, with no property-wide geology, geochemistry, or geophysics, the company said. Only 103 shallow holes had been drilled on the entire property when Newrange acquired it in July 2016.