NexGen raising up to $500M for Rook I uranium development

By Marilyn Scales December 12, 2023 At 2:09 pm
The office at the Rook I project site. Credit: NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy (TSX: NXE; NYSE: NXE; ASX: NXG) is arranging an at-the-market equity offering to sell up to $500 million of common shares. The company intends to use the proceeds principally for continued development of its Rook I uranium mine in northwest Saskatchewan.

The sale will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement among NexGen, Virtu ITG Canada, and Virtu Americas on the TSX, NYSE, or any other exchange as agreed upon by the agents and the company. The current agreement terminated a previous similar agreement dated Jan. 5, 2023.

The Rook I project includes a new underground mine and mill in the southwestern part of the Athabasca Basin. The project received the environmental nod from the province in November, making Rook I the first approved greenfield uranium development in 20 years. NexGen has begun detailed work on the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the mine and mill.

The deposit has measured and indicated resources of 3.8 million tonnes grading 3.10% uranium oxide (U3O8), containing 256.7 million lb. of U3O8, enough for a mine life of 11 years. The feasibility study gives production as 29 million lb. U3O8 per year for the first five years. The total capital requirement will be $1.3 billion for both early works and pre-production expenditures.

NexGen anticipates the next steps in the Rook I approval process will be the receipt of provincial construction approval, a Canadian Nuclear Safety commission hearing, and finally, receipt of the federal environmental approval and licences.

More details and the feasibility study are posted at www.NexGenEnergy.ca.

