Official opening of T&M Specialists in Canada, North America

For almost 10 years, T&M Specialists have had a strong presence in Asia and Europe and although they have undertaken many large projects in the U.S. and Canada. Now the company feels it is the right time to establish a head office in North America to better provide a range of EFNARC certified services and other project support services to the tunnelling and mining industry.

As the Hong Kong-based company continues to strengthen its international foothold by announcing the formation of T&M Specialists Canada. other international offices will also be established in the United Kingdom and Australia.

T&M Canada will provide contracting services to the mining and tunnelling industries including EFNARC certified shotcrete specialists’ throughout North America

In Canada, T&M has long list of successfully completed projects, including:

For Normet Canada in 2015 to provide shotcrete specialists to train and certify local nozzlemen to EFNARC standards in Campbell River, B.C.;

For Normet USA for the East Side access metro in New York City; and

For Normet USA to shotcrete operator training to certify nozzlemen working in mines near Reno, Nev.;

For Peace River Hydro Partners in Fort St. John, B.C., for training, certification and monthly reporting as well as providing tunnel superintendents and roadheader operators.

For more information regarding T&M Specialist Canada Ltd., please contact Steve Archer, president, at [email protected], call 1 416 522 9432, or visit www.TandMSpecialistsCanada.com.