Orla Mining shares surge on $35M financing

An unnamed institutional investor participated in the financing, becoming the company's latest accredited shareholder.
By June 30, 2021 At 11:42 am
Camino Rojo heap leach pad. Credit: Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla Mining (TSX: OLA) plans to raise gross proceeds of $35 million through a non-brokered prospectus financing consisting of 9.08 million common shares priced at C$4.75 per share.

Accredited investors, including a large institutional investor, Pierre Lassonde, Agnico Eagle Mines and Trinity Capital Partners Corp., have subscribed to the offering.

"We are pleased to add another large, reputable institution as an Orla shareholder, and we believe this placement reflects on our growing reputation as a company that delivers value," Jason Simpson, president and CEO of Orla Mining, stated in a news release.

