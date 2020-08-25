Pacton Gold uses AI to advance projects in Red Lake

In the summer of 1925, the discovery of gold in northwestern Ontario’s Red Lake region triggered the last great gold rush in North America.

At the height of the gold rush, in 1926, more than 3,000 people had converged on the region.

By 1936, Howey Bay, in the heart of Red Lake, was the busiest airport in the world, transporting freight and passengers in and out of the goldfields every 15 minutes.

To date, the area has produced approximately 30 million oz. gold from 29 gold mines.

For the past 30 years, Dale Ginn, founder and chairman of Pacton Gold (TSXV: PAC; US-OTC: PACXF), has led or been part of teams that have been responsible for some of the most prominent gold discoveries in the region and beyond.