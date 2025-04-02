PDAC JV video: Namib restarts Zimbabwe mines, kicks off DRC exploration

By Northern Miner Staff April 2, 2025 At 2:54 pm
Namib Minerals CEO Ibrahimia Tall (R) talks to Mining.com host Devan Murugan during the 2025 PDAC event in Toronto.

Namib Minerals (Nasdaq: NAMM) is using cash flow from its How gold mine in Zimbabwe to fund the restart of two other mines and finance copper and cobalt exploration work in Congo, CEO Ibrahimia Tall says.

A feasibility study is underway to increase How’s output from last year’s 27,000 oz. total, CEO Tall told The Northern Miner in a video interview. The company is working to revive operations at its Mazowe and Redwing mines to add to its Zimbabwe production base, he added.

“We are cash generators and we intend to generate way more cash when we reopen these mines," Tall said last month during the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference in Toronto.

How’s cash flow will fund exploration and development on 13 battery metal permits in Congo, Tall also said. Early drilling results show near-surface copper and cobalt potential, he said. Namib Minerals expects to convert some of these permits into declared resources by the end of the year.

Watch the full interview below with Mining.com host, Devan Murugan. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

Comments

