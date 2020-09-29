Power outage damages equipment at Lundin’s Chapada mine in Brazil

Lundin Mining (TSX: LUN) has withdrawn its 2020 production, cash cost and capital expenditure guidance for its Chapada copper and gold mine in northern Brazil after a power outage caused damage to all four of the operation’s SAG and ball mill motors.

The company said that the operation, 270 km northwest of the capital Brasilia, suffered a power outage on the morning of Sept. 27. When power was restored, the main electrical substation’s protection system failed, Lundin said, resulting in significant damage to the motors.

Lundin is assessing the damage and said early indications are that the motors will need extensive repair work. The operation has two spare motors: one is onsite, and the other is offsite undergoing rehabilitation work and could be available in eight to ten days. The company said it expects to resolve the issue in the fourth quarter.