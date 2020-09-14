Premier Gold reports high-grade mineralization at Hasaga project in Ontario

Premier Gold Mines (TSX: PG; US-OTC: PIRGF) has announced the results of exploration work done at the company’s wholly owned Hasaga project, situated in the Red Lake gold district of northwestern Ontario.

Hasaga, located contiguous to Pure Gold Mining’s (TSXV: PGM; LSE: PUR) Madsen project, is host to three past-producing mines, Hasaga, Buffalo and Goldshore.

The company earmarked $4 million for 25,000 metres of exploration and initial delineation drilling this year. The drill campaign is collecting data for an updated mineral resource estimate for the project.

Two zones of the project, Epp-C and Epp-D, are priority targets, which the company believes have the potential to be “the next generation of mineral resources with highly attractive attributes for potential mine development.”