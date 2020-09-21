Ridgestone hits shallow gold and copper at Rebeico in Mexico

Ridgestone Mining has released assay results for eight holes completed at the New Year zone and Alaska vein at its 34.6-sq.-km Rebeico gold-copper project, which “suggest a potentially large intrusion-related mineralized system,” according to Ridgestone CEO Jonathan George.

The drill highlights include 29.2 metres of 0.54% copper starting at surface from the New Year zone, with a higher-grade 2.3-metre section of 1.95% copper from 11 metres. An additional stepout hole targeting the New Year zone area hit 0.7 metre of 2.62 g/t gold and 0.54% copper from 64.3 metres.

Drilling into the Alaska vein hit 4.4 metres of 3.82 g/t gold and 0.75% copper starting at 70.1 metres, including 1.6 metres of 8.61 g/t gold and 0.5% copper from 72.9 metres.

In the release, George added that, based on the hole-to-hole gold and copper content variability, the mineralized system suggests multiple emplacement phases.

The most recent drilling tested the mineralization down to a vertical depth of approximately 170 metres with deeper holes planned for the eastern edge of the New Year zone. In addition, the company is planning a regional-scale targeting exercise for follow-up drilling to extend the mineralization.

At Rebeico, Ridgestone has defined four primary target areas: New Year; Alaska; a geophysical anomaly in the southeastern portion of the property; and the greater under-explored holdings.

The New Year zone has been traced over an area of 125 metres by 175 metres; at the Alaska vein, high-grade gold and copper has been traced over 1.2 km of strike. The induced polarization anomaly covers 1,400 metres by 800 metres.

Rebeico lies within the producing Sierra Madre gold belt in Sonora state and features multiple styles of mineralization.

