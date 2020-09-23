Rockcliff expands wholly owned Tower deposit

The most recent drill results from Rockliff Metals’ wholly owned Tower property in central Manitoba have increased the strike length of the Tower deposit to 1,000 metres and hit mineralization at depths of approximately 800 metres.

Based on potential for additional mineralization, Rockcliff has decided to commission an updated resource estimate for Tower, which will be incorporated into the preliminary economic assessment underway for the property. According to Alistair Ross, Rockcliff’s president and CEO, “the PEA results are anticipated to be known before the end of the year.”

In its release, the company reported assay results for 12 holes. Drill highlights include 4.2 metres of 1.77% copper, 0.05% zinc, 0.22 g/t gold and 13.22 g/t silver (2.04% copper-equivalent); 2.5 metres of 4.98% copper, 2.56% zinc, 0.44 g/t gold and 23.1 g/t silver (6.39% copper-equivalent); and 3.47 metres of 3.89% copper, 3% zinc, 0.37 g/t gold and 15.84 g/t silver (5.36% copper-equivalent).

The company is also using these latest drill results to broaden its understanding of the geotechnical aspects of the Tower deposit – the additional drill data will be used to support the mining and geotechnical assumptions in the PEA.

One additional hole is currently being logged.

In addition, Rockcliff completed four holes at the TGR nickel-platinum group element (PGE) prospect, which did not return visible mineralization. The samples are now in the lab for nickel and PGE analysis. A compilation study is underway to determine the next exploration steps for this zone.

In April, the company published an updated resource estimate for Tower, with 1 million indicated tonnes, at 4.69% copper, 1.32% zinc, 0.85 g/t gold and 23.7 g/t silver (5.74% copper-equivalent); and 367,000 inferred tonnes, at 3.53% copper, 1.05% zinc, 0.57 g/t gold and 18 g/t silver (4.29% copper-equivalent).

In addition to Tower, Rockcliff holds a lease on a 1,000 t/d processing and tailings facility, 130 km away. The company also has a 100% interest in the Rail property and a 49% stake in the Talbot project (where Hudbay Minerals owns 51%) – Rail and Talbot are also within trucking distance of the mill, in the Snow Lake area.

For more information, visit www.RockcliffMetals.com.