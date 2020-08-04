SAFETY: Pretium reports fatality at Brucejack mine

BRITISH COLUMBIA – An incident took place last Friday at Pretium Resources’ Brucejack mine near Stewart, which resulted in the death of one worker, the company reported over the weekend.

The isolated incident occurred during maintenance at a support facility on surface, Pretium said in a media statement.

The injured employee was treated immediately by the site emergency response team and then transported to the hospital in Terrace, B.C., where he passed away on Sunday.

“The safety and wellbeing of our employees is our topmost priority and we will investigate the incident fully. This tragedy is a devastating reminder of the critical importance of safety in all aspects of mine site operations,” president and CEO Jacques Perron said in a press release.

Operations at the underground mine were suspended on Friday and have since resumed.