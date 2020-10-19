Sandvik establishes Rock Processing Solutions unit

Sandvik has decided to launch a new business area, Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions (SRP), starting January 2021. The new unit will include the current Crushing and Screening division, which is currently part of the Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology business area.

With this change, the company looks to accelerate its growth within rock processing, with Crushing and Screening addressing separate parts of the value chain and facing different competition than the other Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology divisions.

“Sandvik is market-leading within rock processing and our Crushing and Screening division is a well-performing business with exciting growth opportunities,” Stefan Widing, president and CEO of Sandvik, said in a release. “The business is today already operating quite independently from the rest of Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, with its own manufacturing, sourcing and aftermarket. By establishing Rock Processing Solutions as a business area, we will improve transparency and strengthen our growth ambitions within the area.”

Sandvik has also named Anders Svensson, president of the Crushing and Screening division since 2016, as president of Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions and a new member of Sandvik’s executive management, starting in January 2021.

Svensson joined Sandvik in 2008, and has previously held different management positions within Sandvik and at Metso Minerals.

The crushing and screening business has, as a division within Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, about 2,000 employees.

The Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology business area will continue to be led by Henrik Ager and, next January will change its name to Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions (SMR).

Additional details will be available at the upcoming Sandvik Capital Markets Day on Nov. 3.

For more information, visit www.Home.Sandvik.