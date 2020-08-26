Sensemetrics launches real-time TSF monitoring solution

Sensemetrics, a company specializing in global industrial internet-of-things (IIoT) offerings and cloud technology, has launched an IIoT solution for mining companies and insurers, which provides real-time insights on tailings storage facilities (TSFs).

Available globally, the solution provides mine operators with access to real-time information and analytics for continuous surveillance across TSF construction, operation, and closure.

This solution also offers features designed for reinsurers and primary insurers, providing insights for technical risk underwriting and allowing a level of TSF assessment not available in the mining industry until now, according to Alex Pienaar, director of mining with sensemetrics.

“With this new offering we have taken our core IIoT IP (internet protocol) and tailored it to address the long-standing and highly critical challenges of TSF risk and safety, giving our mining company customers and the reinsurers and primary insurers who work with them a level of data transparency and actionable information they haven’t seen before,” Pienaar said in a release. “Now, both parties can work toward achieving shared outcomes, using our best-in-class technology to gain insight into what matters most to their businesses. It’s an exciting moment at sensemetrics as we support our customers and their business partners in building a safer, more successful future.”

The features tailored for insurers and reinsurers include a remote sensing module, which provides a dashboard display of TSF performance and is powered by datasets from ground and satellite-based systems. The TSF monitoring solution also includes a secure Application Programming Interface (API), providing a unified interface for exchange of real-time and historical sensor data between the sensemetrics platform and in-house data analytics engines; as well as iOS and Android mobile apps.

“The aim is to enable further development and customization of tailored TSF insurance pricing models backed by data-driven risk analysis for one or multiple TSFs over their entire lifecycle,” Pienaar added. “This ultimately secures insurability of TSFs in line with an adequate margin-profile for insurers. We view this approach as a win-win for our mining customers and their insurers.”

The sensemetrics platform supports all of the best practices outlined in the Tailings Governance Framework, recently published by the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), which aims to minimize the risk of catastrophic TSF failures.

A plug-and-play solution, the platform relies on real-time sensor data, analytics and state-of-the-art visualization tools. It offers manufacturer-agnostic edge connectivity, a cloud design, an event-driven and scalable microservices architecture, workflow enhancing apps, and an open API interface. With end-to-end sensor integration and asset management, the solution aims to simplify sensor automation and management in mining, while reducing costs and improving operational efficiency.

For more information, visit