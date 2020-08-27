Skeena Resources launches aggressive drill program at Eskay Creek

Skeena Resources (TSX: SKE; US-OTC: SKREF) plans to drill a combined 89,000 metres of exploration and infill drilling before the end of the year at its Eskay Creek gold-silver project in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle and has completed 46 holes covering 24,000 metres since it restarted the drill program in July.

“In September we intend to add two more drill rigs, which will bring our rig count up to eight,” Walter Coles Jr., the company’s CEO, said in a news release. “Over the next six months, we will have a steady stream of assay results from both infill and step-out exploration holes, which should make for an exciting fall.”

Highlights from three drill holes reported on Aug. 25 include 35 metres grading 21.90 grams gold per tonne and 235 grams silver per tonne (25.03 grams gold-equivalent per tonne) starting from 80 metres in hole 20-290.