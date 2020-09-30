Speedcast deploys Nokia Industrial Private LTE/4.9G solutions globally

Speedcast International, a communications and IT services provider, has announced a long-term agreement with Nokia to deploy its industrial-grade private wireless solutions globally via the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud. Through this new collaboration, Speedcast is providing remote backhaul and data and voice connectivity to enterprise customers, covering areas with a radius of up to 30 km, and supporting hundreds of users from a single cell. The network will also support critical, high-bandwidth applications with low latency requirements.

“Nokia Digital Automation Cloud meets stringent requirements across multiple industries to deliver network coverage, capacity, mobility, reliability, quality of service and security, while connecting a wide variety of devices,” Stephan Litjens, general manager of digital automation at Nokia, said in a release. “By integrating with Speedcast we can significantly improve local connectivity in remote locations.”

Nokia’s 5G-ready Digital Automation Platform provides industrial-grade high-bandwidth private wireless networks – both outdoors and deep indoors – to increase efficiency and productivity for industries that include manufacturing, supply chain, mining, utilities, oil and gas, as well as large enterprise compounds outside of standard cellular connectivity.

Acting as a private wireless network that brings IoT (internet-of-things) to enterprises, the Nokia private LTE/4.9G solution opens up new opportunities such as smart manufacturing, predictive maintenance, remote operations, and machine-to-machine communication, in addition to critical-voice and data solutions. Nokia’s cloud solution provides high reliability and security in any challenging conditions. Leveraging the future-proof solution, users can scale up and down according to changing needs. The solution additionally provides for flexible business models to suit the enterprise requirements.

Combining the power of the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud with Speedcast core connectivity options is expected to increase the reach of several Speedcast products. These include Speedcast IoT solutions, the Speedcast Speedtalk voice app and Speedcast’s IPTV solutions for handheld devices.

“Nokia Digital Automation Cloud is a plug-and-play platform optimized for low latency and ultra-reliability, which are critical factors for remote communications,” added Chris Hill, chief technology officer at Speedcast. “Bringing this technology to our customers’ remote sites will enable the use of bandwidth-intensive and low-latency solutions such as CCTV video analytics, drone surveillance, and personnel push to video applications. This is a game-changer for customers who need to keep personnel safe and operations running efficiently in hard-to-reach locations such as the energy and mining sectors.”

For more information, visit www.Speedcast.com or www.Nokia.com.