Sun Metals drills 40.4 metres of 3.34% copper-equivalent at Stardust in BC

Sun Metals has announced assay results for drillholes completed at its wholly owned Stardust project in north-central B.C. These intercepts confirm continuous high-grade copper-gold mineralization over 900 metres down-plunge, continuous between the Canyon Creek and deeper 421 zone at the property.

The highlight intercept in the release is from hole DDH20-SD-460D, which hit 40.4 metres of 1.74% copper, 1.41 g/t gold and 26.6 g/t silver (3.34% copper-equivalent) starting at 588 metres.

According to Steve Robertson, Sun Metals’ president and CEO, this intercept is from a variably mineralized, 100.8-metre long section of core with an overall grade of 1.51% copper-equivalent.

This drillhole also includes a higher-grade section, with a 16-metre interval of 3.12% copper, 2.55 g/t gold and 48.2 g/t silver (6.02% copper-equivalent).

“The Stardust mineralized system continues to produce spectacular intercepts of high-grade copper-gold mineralization as we reveal the details of how the mineralization ties together,” Robertson said in the release. “This mineralized system clearly has the physical characteristics of a bulk mineable underground target, so we are pleased with how it is progressing.”

In addition, hole DDH20-SD-459D, testing the lower boundary of the 421 zone, hit 4.8 metres of 0.92% copper, 0.81 g/t gold and 16.2 g/t silver (1.85% copper-equivalent) from 675 metres. An additional drillhole completed below 421, testing for lower feeders, returned strong alteration, over 580 metres, with weak mineralization, suggesting “room for additional discovery at depth.”

The Canyon Creek outcrop was initially discovered back in 1999 and lies at the top of the 900-metre high-grade copper-gold corridor.

The release also notes that “the developing concept of the size, grade and continuity of the continuous corridor of mineralization establishes Stardust as one of the premier, undeveloped high-grade copper-gold projects in Canada.”

The 96-sq.-km Stardust site includes a deposit at the Canyon Creek copper-gold zone, with 985,000 indicated tonnes, at 1.34% copper, 1.59 g/t gold and 36.8 g/t silver (2.92% copper-equivalent) and 2 million inferred tonnes, at 1.24% copper, 1.72 g/t gold and 30.5 g/t silver (2.65% copper-equivalent).

Stardust is a polymetallic carbonate replacement project with a 2.2-km north-south corridor of continuous mineralization. The northern third of this system features copper-gold mineralization and includes the 900-metre plunge of high-grade.

