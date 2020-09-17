Tectonic Metals drills high-grade gold at Tibbs project in Alaska

Tectonic Metals (TSXV: TECT; US-OTC: TETOF) has released the first set of drill results from the 2020 drilling campaign at its Tibbs gold project, located in the Goodpaster mining district, 175 km southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska and 35 km from Northern Star Resources’ (ASX: NST) Pogo mine.

The 27-hole, 3,202-metre drill program focussed on the Michigan zone, where a new high-grade mineralized structure was discovered during the company’s 2019 rotary air-blast (RAB) drill campaign with drill hole TBRB19-003 intersecting 29 metres grading 6.03 grams gold per tonne from 18 metres downhole.

Drilling this year has concentrated on stepping out from the area, with holes to the northeast and southwest along a northeast-trending lineament in the centre of the Michigan zone, while also testing for additional Michigan-style structures along a 3-km-long corridor at the Lower Trench and Wolverine zones.