Teranga increases resource at Golden Hill in Burkina Faso

Teranga Gold (TSX: TGZ; US-OTC: TGCDF) has updated the mineral resource estimate for its wholly-owned Golden Hill project in the central part of West Africa’s Hounde Greenstone Belt in southwestern Burkina Faso.

The project is surrounded by several gold discoveries, including Perenti Global’s Siou, Endeavour Mining’s (TSX: EDV) Hounde, which is contiguous with Golden Hill, and the high-grade Yaramoko deposits, owned by Roxgold (TSX: ROXG; US-OTC: ROGFF).

The total mineral resource estimate for Golden Hill increased by 34% from its previous estimate in 2019 and now stands at 12.6 million tonnes in the measured and indicated category grading 1.85 grams gold per tonne for 752,000 contained oz. gold. Inferred resources are 11.5 million tonnes grading 1.81 grams gold for 669,000 oz. gold.