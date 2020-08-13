Canadian Mining Journal

The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 199: Senior reporter Carl A. Williams on Laurentian University’s Metal Earth research program


This week’s episode features an interview with Northern Miner senior reporter Carl A. Williams about the $104-million Metal Earth research and development program led by the Mineral Exploration Research Centre (MERC) at Laurentian University. Carl describes the science behind the initiative as well as the difficult challenge of finding new orebodies. He also discusses his interviews with MERC director Ross Sherlock and Franco Nevada chief executive officer David Harquail.

All this and more with editor and host Adrian Pocobelli.

