The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 200: CMJ news editor Magda Gardner on Canada’s top 40 mining companies, and B2Gold CEO Clive Johnson on building a ‘real’ mining business

This week marks the 200th episode of The Northern Miner Podcast with a double-header extravaganza featuring Canadian Mining Journal news editor Magda Gardner and B2Gold president and CEO Clive Johnson. Magda discusses the surprising intricacies of compiling a list of Canada’s top 40 mining companies, while in our Thought Leadership segment, Clive describes how he helped take B2Gold from an idea to a $9-billion dollar gold miner. He also emphasizes the importance of dividends and running the company like “a real business.”
All this and more with online editor and host Adrian Pocobelli.
