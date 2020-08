This week’s episode examines the fallout from Rio Tinto’s blast scandal that destroyed two ancient caves of high archeological significance in Australia. The show presents the beginning of Rio Tinto’s Q2 earnings call, where chief executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques offers sympathy to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people. Then we take a look at the transcript of Australia’s parliamentary inquiry into the blast, with an examination of who knew what when.

Listen to the entire episode at www.northernminer.com.