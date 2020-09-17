The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 204: Climate change action ‘makes good economic sense’, ft BHP CEO Mike Henry

This week’s episode features BHP’s “Building a Better World Climate Change Briefing” that was broadcast to the internet on Sept. 10. Led by BHP chief executive officer Mike Henry, the webcast revealed how the world’s largest mining company plans to address the challenges of climate change, including concrete steps it’s taking to reduce Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. The presentation also included chief development officer Johann van Jaarsveld and vice-president of sustainability and climate change Fiona Wild.

Listen to the entire episode at www.northernminer.com.