The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 205: Mining jobs market ‘booming’, ft Erik Buckland

This week’s episode features veteran mining recruiter Erik Buckland, senior client manager at Lincoln Strategy International. Eric says that the difficulty of crossing jurisdictions during the coronavirus pandemic has made it more difficult for mining companies to fill jobs, especially in the United States. He also explains how rare earth projects, with help from the defence industry, tend to get money earlier, and how the United States is not seen as attractive as it once was for mining recruits.

All this and more with online editor and host Adrian Pocobelli.