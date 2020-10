This week’s episode features DeepGreen Metals chairman and CEO Gerard Barron, who discusses the merits of deep-sea mining as an environmentally-friendly method of resource extraction. Gerard talks about his previous investment in Nautilus Minerals, the strategy behind mining polymetallic nodules, and what it’s like to deal with the International Seabed Authority and the United Nations on mining projects.

All this and more with online editor and host Adrian Pocobelli.