This week’s episode features a special Thought Leadership segment with Deloitte’s Henry Stoch, National Leader of Sustainability and Climate Change Canada, and Andrew Swart, Global and Canadian Leader of Mining & Metals. Henry and Andrew have a cutting edge conversation on the broader trends in ESG, including the fast pace of change, moving beyond ‘greenwashing’, and the new realities facing modern mining companies.

All this and more with online editor and host Adrian Pocobelli.