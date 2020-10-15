The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 208: Prime Minister Trudeau, Premier Ford and Chief Boissoneau on the value of the mining industry

This week’s episode features highlights from the ground-breaking ceremony for Iamgold’s Côté gold project in Ontario. Speakers at the event included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford and Mattagami First Nation Chief Chad Boissoneau, all of whom emphasized the high paying jobs that would result from the project. The speakers also discussed how the mining industry could play a role in alleviating climate change and how the sector has provided economic stability amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All this and more with online editor and host Adrian Pocobelli.