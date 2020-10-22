The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 209: SRK’s Mark Noppe and John Pfahl on the evolution of technical reporting in the mining industry

In this week’s episode we take a closer look at the state of technical reporting with SRK’s Mark Noppe, Corporate Consultant and Managing Director Australia, and John Pfahl, Principal Consultant (Corporate Advisory) North America. In this wide-ranging interview Mark and John discuss the evolution of technical reporting, the aspirational nature of forward-looking statements, and how investors, regulators and the industry collaborate to bring in new standards.

All this and more with online editor and host Adrian Pocobelli.