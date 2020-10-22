Canadian Mining Journal

The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 209: SRK’s Mark Noppe and John Pfahl on the evolution of technical reporting in the mining industry


In this week’s episode we take a closer look at the state of technical reporting with SRK’s Mark Noppe, Corporate Consultant and Managing Director Australia, and John Pfahl, Principal Consultant (Corporate Advisory) North America. In this wide-ranging interview Mark and John discuss the evolution of technical reporting, the aspirational nature of forward-looking statements, and how investors, regulators and the industry collaborate to bring in new standards.

All this and more with online editor and host Adrian Pocobelli.

Listen to the entire episode at www.northernminer.com.

