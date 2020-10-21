TOMRA Insight data platform now available for mining applications

Sorting technology company TOMRA has announced that TOMRA Insight, a cloud-based data platform, which enables sorting machine users to improve operational efficiencies, is now being rolled out to more industries, including mining.

TOMRA Insight was originally launched to recycling users back in March 2019. The latest version also includes new features and functionalities.

TOMRA Insight is a subscription-based service that turns sorting machines into connected devices that generate valuable process data. The data is gathered in near real-time, stored securely in the cloud, and can be accessed from anywhere and across plants via a web portal available for desktop and mobile devices.

“By capturing and using valuable data, TOMRA Insight is transforming sorting from an operational process into a strategic management tool,” Felix Flemming, VP and head of digital at TOMRA Sorting, said in a release. “This tool is constantly becoming more powerful as we continuously develop it in response to customers’ needs and priorities. New functionalities and features are released every three weeks – a routine during which TOMRA works closely with customers in pursuit of shared objectives.”

Data captured by TOMRA Insight provides valuable performance metrics that help businesses optimize machine performance. Operating costs are reduced by simplifying spare part ordering through flexible access to data and documentation. Downtime is reduced by monitoring machine health and performance in near real-time, identifying gaps in production and analyzing potential root causes, by supporting management in moving to predictive and condition-based maintenance, and by preventing unscheduled machine shutdowns. Throughput is maximized by evaluating variations and optimizing sorting equipment accordingly. Sorting to target quality is enhanced by having accurate material composition data, which enables decisions to be based on more detailed information.

Mineral processors can make valuable efficiency improvements

For the mining and mineral processing industries, TOMRA Insight’s ability to collect detailed data from its sorting machines means that previously hidden information can lead to improvements in efficiencies and profitability.

Data captured by TOMRA Insight is analyzed for customers by TOMRA mining engineers, and key findings are shared in confidential reports.

TOMRA Insight’s data gathering helps mineral processors in near real-time and in retrospect. Machine operators are empowered to take prompt action in response to changes in material composition on the line and managers are empowered to make operational and business decisions based on more complete information. Comparisons between multiple sites or lines can now be made more accurately and difficult-to-reach processing operations can be remotely monitored.

One early, pre-launch user of TOMRA Insight is the Black Chrome mine in South Africa. Since TOMRA Insight was connected to sorting machines here at the start of 2020, the data platform has proven its effectiveness. Benefits to date include improvements in process monitoring and streamlining, more efficient line-feeding and machine running times, and reduced downtime.

“By accessing information, TOMRA Insight is unlocking new opportunities. Mineral processors can now move from making decisions based on experience and local observations to decisions based on experience and hard facts. This means TOMRA Insight can help reduce waste rock and downstream processing costs, enabling processors to earn more dollars per ton,” Albert du Preez, senior VP and head of TOMRA Mining, said in a release.

To build on these benefits, TOMRA Mining is working closely with customers to continuously develop TOMRA Insight. Additional features and functionalities are expected in the future, which customers will automatically receive as part of their service level agreement.

Customers who do not have a service level agreement can access TOMRA Insight by paid subscription.

Businesses can request a risk-free trial of TOMRA Insight by contacting their regional sales manager, or directly through insight.TOMRA.com.

