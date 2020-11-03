VanadiumCorp says Lac Dore is one of ‘largest and highest-grade vanadium resources in North America’

VanadiumCorp Resource (TSXV: VRB; US-OTC: APAFF) has released the first resource estimate for the Main zone at its wholly-owned Lac Dore vanadium project in northern Quebec, 27 km east-southeast of Chibougamau.

“Our first mineral estimate exceeded our expectations and shows that Lac Dore is one of the largest and highest-grade vanadium resources in North America,” Adriaan Bakker, VanadiumCorp’s president and chief executive, said in an interview.

VanadiumCorp plans to commence a prefeasibility study by year-end and complete it in the first quarter of 2021.

Lac Dore contains measured and indicated resources of 214.93 million tonnes grading 0.4% vanadium pentoxide (V 2 O 5 ), 27.1% iron, 7.1% titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ), and 24.6% magnetite for 2.12 billion contained lb. contained V 2 O 5 , 58.3 million tonnes of iron, and 15.2 million tonnes of TiO2.

Inferred resources add 86.91 million tonnes grading 0.4% V 2 O 5 , 28% iron, 7.6% TiO 2 , and 25.9% magnetite for 850 million contained lb. V 2 O 5 , 24.4 million tonnes of iron, and 6.6 million tonnes of TiO 2 .