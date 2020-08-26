Virtual Global Mining Symposium 2020

Our sister publication, The Northern Miner, is organizing a key mining industry event, bringing together domain experts from mining, exploration, and investment to share their ideas, strategies, and outlooks. The Global Mining Symposium will take place Sept. 1-3 and registration is free for mining professionals: www.northernminer.com/gms2020

A fully virtual event, GMS will explore financial, technological, and operational developments helping guide our industry through this unprecedented period.

Delegates from across the globe will enjoy thought-provoking presentations from recognized mining leaders, influential investment professionals, and forward-looking innovators. Names confirmed include:

Michelle Ash, CEO of GEOVIA – Dassault Systèmes;

Paul Brink, president and CEO of Franco-Nevada ;

; John Hathaway, managing director, senior portfolio manager at Sprott Asset Management;

Clive Johnson, president, CEO and director of B2Gold ;

; Peter Marrone, executive chairman of Yamana Gold ;

; Ronald-Peter Stoeferle, managing partner and fund manager at Incrementum AG.