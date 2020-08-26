Virtual Global Mining Symposium 2020

GMS 2020
Our sister publication, The Northern Miner, is organizing a key mining industry event, bringing together domain experts from mining, exploration, and investment to share their ideas, strategies, and outlooks. The Global Mining Symposium will take place Sept. 1-3 and registration is free for mining professionals: www.northernminer.com/gms2020
A fully virtual event, GMS will explore financial, technological, and operational developments helping guide our industry through this unprecedented period.
Delegates from across the globe will enjoy thought-provoking presentations from recognized mining leaders, influential investment professionals, and forward-looking innovators. Names confirmed include:
- Michelle Ash, CEO of GEOVIA – Dassault Systèmes;
- Paul Brink, president and CEO of Franco-Nevada;
- John Hathaway, managing director, senior portfolio manager at Sprott Asset Management;
- Clive Johnson, president, CEO and director of B2Gold;
- Peter Marrone, executive chairman of Yamana Gold;
- Ronald-Peter Stoeferle, managing partner and fund manager at Incrementum AG.
As economies continue to reopen and adapt to the changing global market landscape, every sector of the mining industry will benefit from having the best information possible. The 2020 Global Mining Symposium is an ideal opportunity to acquire and share this information. There are only a few days left, so register today by visiting www.northernminer.com/gms2020
and secure your complimentary access to this essential mining event.
