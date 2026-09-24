Volvo crosses 3M tonnes of autonomous haulage

An autonomous truck deployed at a quarry. Credit: VAS

Volvo Autonomous Solutions (VAS) celebrated a hauling milestone on Thursday — 3 million tonnes of material autonomously transported in the mining and quarrying segment.

In 2018, Volvo Trucks signed an agreement with Brønnøy Kalk in Norway to deploy its first commercial autonomous solution. It transported limestone from an open-pit mine to a nearby port. Operations began in 2023, and within two years VAS reached the milestone of 1 million tonnes hauled autonomously. Now, three years later, it's tripled that number.

“Reaching three million tonnes hauled autonomously is an important milestone that demonstrates the maturity of our autonomous transport solution and the value it delivers in customer operations,” said Ingo Stürmer, VAS’ CTO. “This achievement reflects years of close collaboration between the Volvo Autonomous Solutions team and our customers to develop, deploy and scale autonomous hauling in real-world environments.”

In the Norwegian quarry, VAS handles the flow of material from a quarry to a crusher with nine autonomous trucks on a five-kilometer route. The company also supported Boliden’s (STO: BOL) Garpenberg mine in Sweden where autonomous trucks hauled material from a quarry to an unloading area as part of a dam reinforcement project.

The autonomous vehicles are manufactured at Volvo Group’s facility in Säffle, Sweden.