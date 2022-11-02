Whitehorse Gold updates Skukum resources with over 1M oz. gold-equivalent

Whitehorse Gold (TSXV: WHG; OTC: WHGDF) has published the updated 43-101 resource estimate for its Skukum, containing over 1.0 million oz. of gold. The independent estimate was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants with an effective date of Oct. 28, 2022.

The indicated resource is 1.6 million tonnes grading 6.79 g/t gold and 114.5 g/t silver, containing 418,000 gold-equivalent ounces. The inferred portion is 3.0 million tonnes averaging 4.64 g/t gold and 58.1 g/t silver, containing 517,000 gold-equivalent ounces. The resources are contained in the Skukum Creek, Goddell, and Mt. Skukum deposits, all of which are open to upgrading and expansion in the future.

Whitehorse Gold is the sole owner of the Skukum project, 55 km south of the city of Whitehorse. The project includes the historic Mt. Skukum deposit, which produced 2.5 million oz. of gold between February 1986 and August 1988.

