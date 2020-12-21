Canadian Mining Journal

ABB has announced that it is providing electrification and automation knowledge and solutions in a pioneering mine of the future project, which aims to demonstrate zero carbon dioxide emissions and productivity increases of 50%. The company has provided electrification, connected control and operations management systems, high-visualization and mobile operator workplaces as part of a global mining partnership.

Devised by LKAB, the Sustainable Underground Mining (SUM) project has the goal of setting a new world standard for sustainable mining at great depths in partnership with ABB, Combitech, Epiroc and Sandvik. The framework outlines ambitions for zero carbon dioxide emissions, completely safe mines for humans, productivity increases of 50% and deeper mining.

ABB will continue to contribute its deep knowledge in electrification, automation and workplaces together with other suppliers to the mining industry. The collaboration aims to find new methods and smarter solutions for mining operations in the future. Test work in LKAB’s Kiruna mine in northern Sweden, as well as a virtual test mine will study the best way to build a carbon dioxide-free and autonomous production system.

Within the mine, the Konsuln orebody is used to demonstrate future workplaces in a decentralized environment with use of an autonomous electrical mobile transport system in a mixed environment. Real-time process information is available to all organizations involved. When combined with the wider efforts of the SUM partnership, this shows a way of bringing completely new technology solutions to market for safer, more sustainable and more efficient mining production processes.

“We are taking significant strides towards a vision of the future operator environment through smarter working and demonstrable results,” Jan Nyqvist, global product manager for underground mining automation at ABB, and one of the leaders in the project, said in a release. “Electrification and automation are two important factors for the mining industry to continue its rapid, but effective, modernization. Sharing of information and data is crucial to reach substantial end goals. It is becoming increasingly common for suppliers to create dedicated collaboration groups to reach the best possible solutions for their customers. Collective successes and progress and the meeting of key targets for SUM, are initial evidence of the mutual benefits of collaboration.”

ABB has a relatively large team committing time to the project, with experts in digitalization and research, as well as electrification and automation.

“ABB is integral to the next step, which is to build a demonstration workshop to connect electrical and automation systems that have so far been developed for this challenging project,” added Nyqvist. “We will, through various developed scenarios, be able to show how the systems work together.”

By 2022, the ABB electrification and automation solutions will be fully installed, and the aim is that a new standard for mining production will be set globally by 2030.

For more information, visit www.ABB.com.