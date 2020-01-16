CONVEYOR: Superior to introduce new mine duty conveyor pulley

MINNESOTA – Superior Industries, a U.S.-based manufacturer and global supplier of bulk material processing and handling systems, will showcase a brand new conveyor drum pulley during CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 in Las Vegas. It’s one of a dozen new products the company will introduce during the March trade show.

Known as the Prime Mine Duty Pulley, this drum-style conveyor pulley is manufactured in diameters of 4 in. to 30 in. and face widths of 12 in. to 78 in. It’s designed and built with a solid steel end disc, which eliminates welding at the hub of the pulley. Applications for the new pulley include aggregate and mine duty conveyors using fabric belts, which start and stop under full loads frequently.

“Our Prime Mine Duty Pulley has many of the same design characteristics of Mine Duty 2.0 and Super Duty drum pulleys, but its optimized design yields a lower weight,” says Alan Schmidgall, a vice-president with Superior. “That means we can offer a more economically-friendly option and include many of the features our customers said they require.”

The Prime Mine Duty Pulley is one of four standard, pre-engineered conveyor pulley models available from Superior. Other designs include CEMA, Mine Duty 2.0 and Super Duty. Superior also offers custom-engineered pulleys from its Core Systems design team.

Superior Industries at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020

Superior will launch a dozen new products for crushing, screening, washing and conveying applications. Displayed equipment will include the brand new Sentry Horizontal Shaft Impact crusher, Fusion Modular Platform, belt drive Valor Vertical Shaft Impact crusher, bolted model Liberty Jaw Crusher, Alliance Low Water Washer and Portable Spirit wash plant. Additionally, aftermarket solutions will be displayed alongside a multimedia experience showcasing several turnkey projects completed by the company’s construction management division.

Superior Industries engineers and manufactures groundbreaking bulk material processing and handling equipment and components. The manufacturer supplies bulk crushing, screening, washing and conveying systems and related parts for the aggregates, mining, bulk terminals, agriculture, power and biomass industries.

For more information, visit www.Superior-Ind.com.