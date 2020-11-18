Epiroc introduces the RCS 4.20 Rig Control System for Pit Viper rigs

Epiroc Rig Control System update Credit: Epiroc

Epiroc has introduced RCS 4.20, a software update to its proprietary Rig Control System, taking the next step in data-driven mining. RCS 4.20 includes a range of improvements as well as major features like Time Usage Model, Real Time Data and AutoDrill optimizations.

The new version of the Rig Control System brings new features targeting increased productivity in mining. The Time Usage Model allows for improved tracking of asset utilization against targets, to drive continuous improvement. Upgrades to AutoDrill 2 also bring advanced opportunities for automation. Real Time Data enables unprecedented data capture abilities to gather insights and help mines make quicker decisions.

“Before its release, we put RCS 4.20 to the test in multiple environments around the globe. Our test partners saw increases in their cycle penetration rates, including multi-pass, compared to older software versions,” Tyler Berens, automation director with the Epiroc Surface division, said in a release. “The test mines also saw improved cycle effectiveness.”

The Time Usage Model (TUM) allows the mine to embed definitions of machine activity into categories directly on RCS and enables an extra layer of data contextualized against modes of operation and machine operation. Operators will use a new interface to ensure effective functionality. Mines will be able to see productive time, scheduled downtime, operating delays and more to see a complete picture of the shift.

The implementation of TUM follows the Global Mining Guidelines Group framework in an effort to promote the benefits of a standard model. This allows for the decisions made directly from the control system to carry definition across the entire value chain.

Real Time Data provides the channel for rich data from the drill and control system to be captured and transferred for external system integration. With the right data, mines can make informed decisions and optimize value.

AutoDrill 2 Improvements also increase efficiency and productivity. AutoDrill applies optimal pulldown and rotation to drill as fast as possible, to clean and flush a hole, shut off air and dust suppression, and return the bit to tramming position. This is done with consistency through a shift.

“We know that a day at work with RCS leads to efficiency, good decision making, predictable results and repeatable processes,” Berens added. “This RCS 4.20 upgrade carries on our tradition of regular software releases to raise the ceiling on operational excellence of our mining customers. Customers will see how to translate insights from yesterday into today’s improvements.”

RCS has been the foundational operating system on Epiroc drill rigs since 1998, and is now in its fifth generation.

