Exyn drones offer most sophisticated level of 3D aerial autonomy to date

Exyn Technologies, a pioneer in autonomous aerial robot systems for complex, GPS-denied industrial environments, today announced it has achieved the highest documented level of aerial autonomy.

At Level 4A autonomy, Exyn’s drones are now capable of free-flight exploration of complex spaces, with complete determination of flight path – at more than 2 m/s (two times the previous standard), and with higher quality data collection in larger volumes. In ideal conditions, Exyn’s drones can cover 16 million cubic metres in a single flight, or the equivalent of nine football stadiums.

Unlike previous industry standards of aerial autonomy that use waypoints and multiple flights to obtain adequate intelligence, Exyn’s drones are completely self-reliant for open-ended exploration and do not require any human interaction during flight. This is a major step up from the previous Level 3 standard, in which a human operator or driver is required to be present and available to take control of the system at any time.

In simple terms, comparing previous autonomy standards with that of Exyn is like the difference between self-navigating a single, defined road versus uncharted terrain in unknown and unmapped territory. Unlike a car, however, a drone must be able to maneuver within three different axes and pack all its intelligence and sensors onto a fraction of the total body size with severe weight restrictions.

“People have been talking about Level 4 autonomy in driverless cars for some time, but having that same degree of intelligence condensed onboard a self-sufficient UAV is an entirely different engineering challenge in and of itself,” said Jason Derenick, CTO at Exyn Technologies.

Exyn has successfully commercialized industrial-grade drone autonomy with major customers in mining, construction, and logistics, and is rolling out Level 4 autonomous capabilities over the next few months.

