HAULAGE: Komatsu America releases new HD785-8 haul truck

ILLINOIS – Komatsu America’s new HD785-8 rigid frame off-highway haul truck, with a Tier 4 Komatsu SAA12V140E-7 engine, has the highest in class net horsepower, at 1,140 HP, in North America. With a payload capacity of 92.2 tonnes, it’s built for mining, quarry, and aggregates.

“The HD785-8 has excellent travel performance on grade, and wet multiple disc brakes on all four wheels provide great downhill brake retarding performance,” said Robert Hussey, product marketing manager, Komatsu America. “The HD785-8 delivers fast acceleration out of the pit and the new cab keeps operators comfortable during long shifts, resulting in high production per hour.”

With a turning radius of 10.1 metres, the HD785-8 provides exceptional maneuverability when spotting to be loaded and positioning to dump. The Komatsu Traction Control System (KTCS) is standard on the HD785-8. KTCS automatically applies pressure to independent brake assemblies for optimum traction in various ground conditions, without the need for differential lock-up, so steering performance is not compromised.

The KomVision all-around machine monitoring system provides the operator with a bird’s-eye view of the working area on a dedicated monitor in the dash.

The HD785-8 has a 7-speed, fully automatic transmission with two selectable reverse speeds. The Komatsu Advanced Transmission with Optimum Modulation Control System (K-ATOMiCS) ensures smooth clutch engagement for a comfortable ride and reduced material spillage.

The Automatic Retard Speed Control (ARSC) automatically maintains a selected downhill travel speed (rather than engine RPM) to let operators keep their focus on the haul road.

Other features include:

Standard diagonal access stairway provides easy access to cab and deck.

Additional ladders with gates and handrails on the right-hand and left-hand side provide secondary egress.

LED lighting package provides excellent visibility in various working conditions.

The Tier 4 Final after treatment solutions utilizes dual Komatsu Diesel Particulate Filters (KDPF) – most regeneration is performed passively, with no action required of the operator and no interference with machine operation.

No Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), therefore Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) is not a required consumable fluid.

Auto Idle Shutdown helps reduce unnecessary idle time and lowers operating cost.

Komatsu America, a subsidiary of Komatsu, is an industry-leading manufacturer and supplier of equipment, technologies and services for the construction, forklift, mining, industrial and forestry markets. The company’s global service and distributor networks support customer operations, tapping into the power of data and technology to enhance safety and productivity while optimizing performance.

For more information, visit www.KomatsuAmerica.com.