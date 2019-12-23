INNOVATION: Startups from Uruguay and the U.S. to provide solutions for mining industry

Miqrotech and Seglico, winners of the Acciona I’MNOVATION competition, have been chosen to pilot their technologies at operating mine sites.

On Nov. 28, the final round of the Acciona I’MNOVATION program took place in Chile. This competition is aimed at solving innovation challenges in industries such as mining and renewable energy with the help of startups.

Ennomotive, an engineering innovation hub, was in charge of scouting solutions from over 160 startup entrants.

Two mining challenges that stood out focused on improving worker safety and protecting the environment.

Uruguayan startup Seglico is the winner of the challenge about monitoring the health indicators of mining and construction workers. The company has an app that registers vital signs captured by the worker’s wearables in a smartphone.

The U.S. startup Miqrotech will provide a solution for tailings and copper concentrate pipes, which has already been successfully implemented in the oil and gas sector. This company uses internet-of-things devices to monitor parameters such as pressure, temperature or humidity in the pipes to predict leakage using an artificial intelligence system.

The winning startups are now in the middle of a pilot process which will continue until May of next year at which time the technologies will undergo real-world tests at operating sites.

For more information, visit www.Ennomotive.com.