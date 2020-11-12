Littelfuse launches DC Disconnect Switch product line

DC Disconnect Switch Credit: Littelfuse

Littelfuse, a global manufacturer of technologies in circuit protection, power control, and sensing, has introduced its DC Disconnect Switch product line. The Littelfuse LS6 (available in 1000 and 500 volts) and the LS6R (available in 1500 volts) series are energy-efficient, compact disconnect switches that quickly break or resume the flow of current safely. Offered in both 250 and 400 amperage ratings, these switches prevent shock hazards when isolating circuits or repairing systems.

“The LS6 and LS6R DC disconnect switches have a streamlined design to eliminate the need for external bridging links or jumpers to lower heat dissipation,” Craig Greeson, Littelfuse industrial business unit product manager, said in a release. “This increases energy efficiency as well as decreases installation and maintenance time for applications in photovoltaic and energy storage systems, oil and gas, railway, and uninterrupted power systems.”

The LS6R offers a patented operation system that minimizes damage caused by arcs upon disconnection to increase product reliability and longevity.

Key benefits of both the LS6 and LS6R series of DC disconnect switches include:

A high-level disconnection insulation to provide a barrier to stop conduction when switch is in off position for added safety;

Self-cleaning blade contacts that eliminate performance degradation (from increased electrical resistance over time) to ensure consistent behavior across the product’s lifespan;

An internally-located “sandwich-type” 2-contact symmetrical design to mitigate the electromagnetic force of repulsion to offer enhanced functionality in short-circuit conditions;

The switches meet UL 98B, UL 94, and IEC 60947-3 standards.

For more product information, click here.